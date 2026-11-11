Lakers’ JJ Redick Makes Feelings Clear About Sandro Mamukelashvili

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2026-27 NBA season with a ton of question marks.

The Lakers brought in nine new players to the roster. It's the biggest turnaround from any team to make the playoffs the previous season. However, the Lakers took a route they thought was necessary, and so far, it appears they've pushed all the right buttons.

Los Angeles sits atop the Western Conference after their latest win over the Atlanta Hawks. Several players contributed, including Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Mamukelashvili struggled in the previous three games, scoring 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting. However, the contest against the Hawks was his best, at least head coach JJ Redick thought so.

JJ Redick Says Sandro Mamukelashvili Delivered His Best Game as a Laker

After the contest, Redick went so far as to call Mamukelashvili's game against the Hawks his best as a Laker.

"Sandro, his best game as a Laker and whatever he had 23 points," Redick said.

"That was awesome. Made some big-time plays. I thought the two defensive rebounds he got there in the last few minutes were as big as any play he made all night."

JJ praises Mamu after his best game as a Laker: 23 PTS, 8 REB, and a game-high +20. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9lB2IDwBdN — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 10, 2026

Although Mamukelashvili had a season-high 23 points, Redick was impressed with his ability to make winning plays beyond scoring.

The 27-year-old had eight rebounds (tying his season-high, along with a block and a steal.

Sandro Mamukelashvili’s Versatility Is Paying Off for Lakers

Mamukelashvili showed flashes of what he could become during preseason. He was arguably the best player on the team during that stretch, doing it all for the Lakers.

He's struggled to find consistency, at least when it comes to scoring. However, Mamukelashvili has been a solid and versatile contributor off the bench for Los Angeles.

In the season, Mamukelashvili is averaging 9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals while shooting 47.7% from the field and 37.2% from three. He's played in all 12 games thus far.

Sandro Mamukelashvili vs Hawks

23PTS-8REB-3AST-1STL-1BLK-77.9TS% pic.twitter.com/6J4v2B4WeM — Laker Performances (@LALPerformance) November 10, 2026

With Mamukelashvili's help, the Lakers sit at the top of the Western Conference.

The 27-year-old is in his first year of a four-year, $52 million contract. The Lakers are Mamukelashvili's fourth team of his career after he was drafted by the Pacers in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Pacers traded Mamukelashvili to the Bucks after drafting him. His previous season with the Raptors was his best.

He played 80 games and averaged 11.2 points and 4.9 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game. Mamukelashvili finished 10th in NBA Sixth Man of the Year voting.

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