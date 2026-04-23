Just days after head coach JJ Redick publicly defended Luka Doncic and called out media bias around the team and MVP snub, the narrative around the Los Angeles Lakers has taken a strange turn, and one loud media voice is now questioning whether the team even needs Luka at all.

Speaking on the Gil's Arena show, Skip Bayless claimed the Lakers are actually a better basketball team without Luka Doncic in the lineup. The comments came after Los Angeles beat the Houston Rockets 101-94 in Game 2, taking a 2-0 series lead without both Doncic and Austin Reaves.

"I just think they're a little better basketball team on both ends of the floor without Luka.... LeBron has far less ego than Luka does. Luka has to be the whole show and obviously can be a defensive liability but Luka is the most inefficient player in the league."

Bayless pointed to the last game Doncic played, on April 2 against Oklahoma City, where the Lakers were down 44-21 after the first quarter and 82-51 at halftime. He then compared that to how the team looked in Games 1 and 2 without him.

Skip Bayless questions whether the Lakers are better off without Luka 👀



"I just think they're a little better basketball team on both ends of the floor without Luka. LeBron has far less ego than Luka does. Luka has to be the whole show." pic.twitter.com/QwsBUxslvm — Gil’s Arena (@GilsArenaShow) April 22, 2026

Skip Bayless Breaks Down Luka Doncic Stats and Kevin Durant Collapse

Bayless went deep on Doncic's regular season numbers, arguing that Luka's game is built around having the ball in his hands at all times, leaving little room for others to get involved.

"He led the league in shots attempted per game. He led the league in three-point attempts per game. He led the league in free-throw attempts per game and he led the league in turnovers. He also led the league in scoring but he's the showtime Laker singular where the whole show, the whole world revolves around Luka."

And honestly, that part is not entirely wrong. Luka led the league in all those categories. The ball-dominant style is real, and it has been a talking point since he arrived in Los Angeles.

But calling him the most inefficient player in the league while he averaged 33.5 points and 8.3 assists per game is a stretch. High usage and inefficiency are not the same thing, and those assists tell you the ball was moving through him, not just stopping with him.

Bayless then shifted to what he felt was the bigger proof, the defense. He pointed to Game 2 specifically and how the Lakers suffocated Kevin Durant down the stretch. Durant scored 23 total but just three in the second half, finishing with nine turnovers, as Marcus Smart and Rui Hachimura pressured him into a passive second half.

"I saw connection. I saw trust. I saw positivity and momentum on defense that fed the offense."

He even went as far as backing the Lakers to cover a 10-point spread as road underdogs in Game 3 at Houston, saying Vegas is underestimating this version of the team.

What Lakers Fans Are Saying About Skip Bayless and Luka Doncic

Not everyone was buying it. Fan reactions online pushed back hard.

One user pointed out a key hole in the argument, noting that Bayless used a single bad game to build his case:

"The last time I saw Luka was in April vs. OKC, was down 44-21 after 1." Then laid out what Luka did the rest of March and April: 40 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 2.7 steals. Lakers record during that stretch: 17-2. His conclusion: "We've reached peak dementia."

“The last time I saw Luka was in April vs. OKC, was down 44-21 after 1.”



Luka the rest of March and April…

40ppg 9rbds 8 asts 2.7stls



Lakers 17-2



We’ve reached peak dementia — Ashley Schaeffer BMW (@wyte_shadoe) April 23, 2026

Another fan saw the whole thing as a setup:

"This is prime Skip, he's putting this Lakers team over, way over than it needs to be without Luka. Now when they lose to OKC, he's gonna throw BIG BLAME on Bron because he's gonna raise his expectations on a unrealistic level to set up the 'chosen one into frozen one.'"

Another pointed out the full circle of it all:

"Damn the narrative has changed. It used to be 'LeBron makes the Lakers worse.' 'The Lakers are better without LeBron' lol. The Lakers are better when Luka, Austin and LeBron plays."

Skip built his case around one bad game on April 2 and two playoff wins over a Rockets team that shot 40% and went 7-for-29 from three.

Yes, Luka is ball-dominant, but that same ball dominance produced 33.5 points and 8.3 assists per game this season. In March, he averaged 37.5 points, 8 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 2.3 steals, winning Western Conference Player of the Month while the Lakers went 15-2. The team is not better without him. They are just surviving without him and Austin Reaves, and there is a big difference.

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