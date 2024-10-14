LeBron James Bluntly Deflects Question About Bronny During Lakers Media Availability
LeBron and Bronny James are making NBA history this season by becoming the first father-son duo to play together in the league and on the same team.
With this in mind, the elder James wants to remind people that his 20-year-old son is on the team and can speak for himself. The four-time NBA champion quickly established a boundary on Monday when deflecting a question about his son's adjustment to the NBA and told reporters to ask him for themselves.
"You gotta ask him," James said. "He’s a grown man, ask him how he’s handling it."
It's likely James doesn't want reporters asking him about his son all season, but instead focus on how the Lakers are performing. It's an adjustment for everyone involved.
The James duo competed together in some of the Lakers' preseason games, but their regular season debut is expected to be on opening night on Oct. 22 vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.