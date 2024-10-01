LeBron James, in Classic Dad Move, Crashes Bronny James's Lakers Media Day Interview
Media day in the NBA can have a first-day-of-school feeling—especially for teams with designs on contending for a title.
However, for Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, media day this year probably felt like a very literal first day of school—especially with the presence of his father, forward LeBron James.
On Monday, the elder James went out of his way at several points to razz his son—most notably interrupting an interview with veteran ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin.
"The worst interview of the day, right here," LeBron told McMenamin as he interviewed Bronny, to laughter from all present. "By far. Terrible!"
An alternate angle of an interview with guard Austin Reaves proved even funnier, as Reaves was interrupted mid-answer by a loud whooping noise from LeBron.
"Ignore him," Reaves told Spectrum SportsNet's panel. "That's 22 years... that's age 40 coming."
Lest anyone think Bronny isn't capable of talking back to LeBron, he announced his intent during media day to "stay as far away as possible from that guy."
The 2024-25 NBA season should be a fun ride for the Lakers and the James family.