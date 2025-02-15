LeBron James Congratulates Carmelo Anthony on Being Hall of Fame Finalist in 2025
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has congratulated his former teammate and fellow forward Carmelo Anthony on being a first-time finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
"Well deserving my brother!!!!!" James posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. "So damn happy and proud of you champ!!"
Anthony was revealed as a finalist for the 2025 ballot on Friday. He is joined by Sue Bird, Dwight Howard, and Sylvia Fowles, as well as contributor Micky Arison, coach Billy Donovan, and coach Jerry Welsh, among others.
Melo was a 10-time All-Star across 19 seasons in the NBA, during which he averaged 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. As a freshman at Syracuse University, he proved instrumental in leading his team to its first NCAA Championship, then later went with the third pick in the 2003 draft, two selections after the Cleveland Cavaliers selected James.
Anthony ranks 10th all-time for points scored (28,289), and spent the majority of his career with the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks, before brief stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Los Angeles Lakers.
James and Anthony shared the court in L.A. for the 2021 season.