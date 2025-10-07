LeBron James Expected to Miss All of Lakers' Preseason With Injury
Those looking forward to seeing LeBron James back in action for the Lakers after a long offseason will have to wait a bit longer.
The Los Angeles superstar has been sidelined from practice as he battles a glute injury and missed the Lakers' opening pair of preseason games last week. On Tuesday, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported James is "expected" to miss the remainder of preseason play as he continues to recover and ramp up for the regular season.
"I'm told LeBron James has started to ramp up here," Charania said. "He's doing a little bit on the court. But I'm told the expectation is still he's likely gonna be out for the preseason the goal being to be ready for opening night against the Golden State Warriors. He's doing more and more on the court, starting to do more basketball activities, but we'll see if he's ready to get a game in before the regular season."
It comes as no surprise. James is going to turn 41 years old in December. He doesn't need the preseason ramp-up at this point in his career and ultimately the slow recovery process will pay more long-term dividends than a few exhibition minutes will.
The Lakers have four preseason games left against the Warriors, Mavericks, Suns and Kings. But it sounds like James won't be making an appearance until opening night on October 21. Until then all talk about LeBron will be limited to his "Second Decision" and other off-court activities.