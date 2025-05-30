LeBron James Reacts to Kevin Love, JR Smith Reunion With Heartwarming Instagram Post
Count LeBron James among the many NBA fans who loved Kevin Love and J.R. Smith's sweet reunion after the New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers game on Thursday night.
James, who played with both Love and Smith on the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2016 championship team, re-shared a post of his former teammates' embrace to his Instagram story, where he added the caption, "My dogs right there!!" as well as a few "raising hands" emojis.
Take a peek at that below:
It's no surprise to see such excitement from any of these players because, according to Love, the 2016 team remains very close and even has a group chat together.
"We talk every single day," Love said of the chat, speaking with People in 2022. "Nothing's off-limits there. ... It's all brotherly love." Per the Miami Heat forward, the thread consists of Kyrie Irving, Iman Shumpert, Tristan Thompson and LeBron James.
And, as for Smith, James' company UNINTERRUPTED previously helped produce a four-part Amazon Prime Video docuseries chronicling the ex-NBAer's journey to North Carolina A&T, where he walked onto the golf team.
All that to say, although we are nearly ten years removed from the Cavs' only title run, it really feels like these guys will be brothers forever.