LeBron James Sends Prayers to Diogo Jota Who Tragically Died in a Car Accident

A Liverpool flag flies at half-mast at Anfield Stadium following the death of Diogo Joto. / Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, 28, was killed in a car crash in Spain Thursday. Jota's brother, Andre Silva, a 26-year old professional soccer player for FC Penafiel in Portugal, also died in the crash. The brothers were traveling in a Lamborghini when it "veered off a road and burst into flames," according to the Associated Press.

The news has devastated the sports world. LeBron James, who has been a Liverpool minority owner since 2011, posted thoughts and prayers on X Thursday morning writing, "YNWA" (You'll never walk alone).

Jota's last post on social media was an announcement that he had recently been married.

Diogo had been with Liverpool since 2020 and had started over 100 games for the club. He also amassed 49 caps for the Portugal national team.

