LeBron James Spotted Singing and Dancing in the Rain at an Adele Concert
LeBron James is really enjoying life after winning another gold medal at the Paris Olympics last week.
The Los Angeles Lakers star attended one of international pop star Adele's recent concerts in Munich, Germany this week and it looks like he was having the time of his life.
During one of Adele's hit songs, "Set Fire to the Rain," a fan captured a video of James singing his heart out to the ballad. He danced and pointed his fingers during intense moments of the chorus. It was fittingly raining at the concert, too, as James held an umbrella over his head while he sang. He also danced with the umbrella, giving his best Singin' in the Rain impression.
Check out the iconic moment here. He must really love this song.
James has probably been around Adele's music a lot in recent years as his agent Rich Paul is engaged to the British singer.