Lonzo Ball Made Bold Prediction About Where LaMelo Will Play Next Season
Lonzo Ball, brother of Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball, thinks the team may be in the market for a swap at point guard this offseason.
In a recent episode of his podcast What an Experience With Lonzo Ball, the eldest Ball predicted that the Hornets—who hold the No. 4 pick in the upcoming draft—will select Rutgers guard Dylan Harper in a move that would inevitably put his brother on the trade market.
"I lowkey got Dylan Harper going to the Hornets," he said. "And I got Melo going to the [Clippers]."
It's tough to tell if Lonzo—who threw his hands up after making this proclamation—knows something we don't, or if he's simply trying to speak his brother playing in Los Angeles into existence.
Not only are the Balls from the L.A. area, but Lonzo was originally drafted by the Lakers back in 2017. Having his brother LaMelo return to the city, especially while their father LaVar is recovering from a foot amputation, would be quite the full-circle moment for the family.
For now? We wait and see. The 2025 NBA draft begins in Wednesday, June 25.