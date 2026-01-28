Lu Dort, Jeremiah Fears Get Into Postgame Altercation After Thunder Win Over Pelicans

The Thunder cruised to a 104-95 victory over the Pelicans in a battle between Western Conference opponents on Tuesday night, but it was not without a little bit of extracurricular activity.

It was relatively smooth sailing in the home victory for Oklahoma City, who got 29 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and 20 points from Chet Holmgren in the victory.

As the final buzzer sounded, however, the real fun began.

Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears grabbed a rebound on a desperation heave from teammate Herb Jones with less than five seconds to go. After hesitating under the basket, he tried to put up one final shot as time expired, but was tied up with Thunder wing Lu Dort. As the clock hit zero, Dort shoved Fears, and the teams were quickly involved in a postgame scrum.

Lu Dort and Jeremiah Fears got into it on the final play of the game 😳 pic.twitter.com/pd57nEKb5f — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 28, 2026

After the benches cleared, things eventually dissapated after the coaches and officials broke the players up.

Nothing like a little late night drama in The Association.

The Thunder moved to 38-10 with the victory. As for the Pelicans, their frustrating season has continued with another loss to fall to 12-37 on the year.

