Luka Doncic Perfectly Clapped Back at Heckling Fan During Lakers-Nuggets Game
Luka Doncic poured in a game-high 31 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, a pair of steals and a block as he helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 120-108 win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Doncic was at the top of his game at Crypto.com Arena, and not just because of his impressive stuffing of the stat sheet.
During the first quarter with 35.2 seconds left, Doncic was fouled by Nuggets forward Spencer Jones, setting the Lakers star up for two free throw attempts. Doncic missed the first, prompting a rather loud fan, who was picked up by the broadcast mics, to shout an age-old basketball line: "Ball don't lie!" It's a phrase which is often uttered after a missed foul shot confirms the unfairness of a call, at least in the eyes of the beholder.
Well, Doncic heard it—how could he not?—and had the perfect response.
Here's the exchange transcribed.
Fan: Ball don't lie Luka! Ball don't lie!
Doncic: I got 20, you talking about ball don't lie!
Doncic then drained the second foul shot as the fan loudly booed him. After sinking the shot, Doncic appeared to get one last clapback in at the fan.
It was poetic justice for Doncic.