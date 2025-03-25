Luka Doncic’s Dad Had Funny Reason Why Lakers Star Won’t Be Tempted by L.A. Perks
Of all the pictures to remember Luka Doncic's seven-year stint with the Dallas Mavericks by, him holding a beer after clinching a spot in the NBA Finals might be the most iconic. Everything that the Mavericks reportedly got fed up with Doncic for—the booze, the hookah, the lack of conditioning—could get amplified in the city of Los Angeles, which offers plenty more temptations to the newly initiated Lakers star.
What's stopping Doncic from giving in to those tempttions and derailing his NBA career? His dad, Sasa Doncic, explained why he's not at all worried about the Lakers guard's transition to the glitz and glamour on the West Coast.
"Do you think Luka will only be able to think about basketball? You mentioned L.A., Hollywood, celebrities sit in the front row, parties going on. There are many temptations," the TV host of the Slovenian news show, 24UR, asked Sasa.
"Yes, that's true," Sasa replied. "But as I heard in L.A. celebrities are coming back to games, maybe even Luka is the reason! He might be the reason why they're coming back, so this has to be a motivation for him for the future. And we know that Luka plays better when the pressure is bigger."
"I just believe that he is born for this city. I won't say literally, but it fits with his character. I believe he'll succeed there," Sasa continued.
Since his blockbuster trade to the Lakers, Doncic has looked more and more like his five-time All-Star self and made the most of his minutes when fellow star LeBron James sat out due to a groin injury. The 26-year-old has tallied 30 points or more in the last three games—while shooting 50% from beyond the arc—and has otherwise helped run the Lakers' offense efficiently. The Lakers' loss to the Orlando Magic Monday night marked Doncic's 23rd game this season in which he recorded at least seven rebounds and seven assists.
Whether his star partnership with James is sustainable remains to be seen, but Doncic's dad, unlike the Mavericks' brass, has zero concerns about his lifestyle off the court.