Luka Doncic’s Family Left Starstruck by LeBron James at First Lakers Game

Luka Doncic #77, LeBron James #23, and Dorian Finney-Smith #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during the game against the Golden State Warriors on February 6, 2025 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
The Luka Dončić trade to the Los Angeles Lakers hasn’t quite settled in yet for many NBA fans who are still reeling from the blockbuster deadline move—and that may include Dončić’s very own family. 

Before Dončić’s Lakers debut on Monday night, the All-Star guard was in the house for the Lakers’ 120–112 home win over the Golden State Warriors last week. So was some of his immediate family, including his father Saša, who were left in awe by his new teammate LeBron James during James’s pregame warmups.

“According to people who saw the scene unfold on Thursday night, Dončić’s attending family, including his father, Sasa, took notice of [James’s] dedication on display as they sat near the court,” The Athletic’s Sam Amick wrote. “There was a sense of respect and amazement, the people said, with Sasa repeatedly turning around to watch James’ remarkable regimen.”

James had taken the court four hours before tip-off against Golden State and went on to record a monstrous 42-point game in the Lakers’ win, wasting no time showcasing his talent and stamina to Dončić and his family. 

The two would finally suit up together on the court during Monday’s win over the Utah Jazz, with James extending a classy gesture to Dončić before the game.

For Dončić’s family, the past hasn’t changed. Dončić’s father publicly criticized the Mavericks for his son’s unexpected trade shortly after it went down, sending a simple and blunt message to Dallas: “Luka absolutely doesn’t deserve this.” 

Now that the 25-year-old has formed a new franchise star duo with James on the West Coast, his future could look very different, and maybe even brighter.

