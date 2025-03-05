Luka Doncic Has No Explanation for His Skipping Celebration
Luka Doncic continues to experience much joy as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. So much so that he's starting to lose control of his own body.
Doncic had 30 points, 15 assists, eight rebounds, one steal and one block that resulted in a funny highlight as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 136-115 on Tuesday night. It was the Lakers' seventh straight win and the Luka Doncic era in LA is going the exact opposite way that the post-Luka Doncic era in Dallas is going.
Doncic got off to a fast start on Tuesday scoring 15 points in the first quarter, including three straight three-pointers. The last one in the sequence was a nice step back where he bounced on one foot watching the ball as it went in and then skipped up court.
He wasn't really sure what that was, but he knew it felt really good.
"I mean it's great moments," said Doncic. "I obviously gotta work on my celebration 'cause when I hit... I don't know what to do. I just start skipping. I don't know. Those moments, the greatest moments I can feel in basketball. Just you feel good and there is nothing better than that."
He probably shouldn't worry because it sounds like skipping actually sounds like the perfect celebration for what he has described feeling in LA.