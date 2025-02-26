SI

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving Share Sweet Moment Ahead of Lakers vs. Mavericks

The former teammates embraced at mid-court ahead of their matchup in Los Angeles.

Mike Kadlick

Doncic and Irving played together in Dallas last season.
Doncic and Irving played together in Dallas last season. / Screenshot via @TheHoopCentral on X
After the blockbuster Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis trade that went down earlier this month in the NBA, Tuesday night's Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks matchup instantly became one of the most highly anticipated contests of the season.

Though the transaction sent Doncic—a budding star—out west to L.A. and paired him with LeBron James, it also ripped him away from the previous dynamic duo he had built with Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving.

Prior to tip-off on Tuesday night, the two shared an embrace and even performed their signature handshake at mid-court. Here's a look:

Pretty cool to see the respect these two clearly still have for one another, especially given the drama that has since surrounded the trade.

Following the pleasantries, however, Doncic was all business. The 25-year-old put up nine points, seven rebounds, and four assists in the first quarter while helping the Lakers climb out to a 28-20 lead—and even gave the Mavericks bench a good stare-down.

