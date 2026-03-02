Greatness respects greatness.

On Sunday night at the Crypto.com Arena, 24-time major tennis champion Novak Djokovic attended the Kings-Lakers game seemingly to support Los Angeles star Luka Dončić.

After the Lakers’ win, Dončić made his way to court side to greet Djokovic. The two athletes appeared excited to see one another. For Dončić, having the “GOAT” come to support him meant the world to him. Listen below to hear Dončić gush about having the tennis legend come to his game.

“With Novak, for me he is the GOAT,” Dončić said in his press conference. “For him being here watching me, it’s just unbelievable. ... Just so excited he’s here.”

This isn’t the first time Djokovic has attended an NBA game to support his fellow European superstars. He’s watched Nikola Jokic on the Nuggets, a fellow Serbian, from time to time.

Djokovic will compete in this week’s Indian Wells tournament in California, his first appearance since the Australian Open final, which he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in four sets. Maybe we’ll see Dončić pull up to Indian Wells sometime while Djokovic is playing.

