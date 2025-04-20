Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Had Plenty of Critiques for L.A. After Game 1 Loss
NBA legend Magic Johnson had some tough-love critiques for his beloved Los Angeles Lakers—with whom he won five championship rings during his 13 years as a player—after their Game 1 loss vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.
Prior to the game, Johnson made clear he was nervous for his former club, considering the Timberwolves count known weapon Anthony Edwards among their starting five. Well, it turns out he was right to be worried.
The Lakers were handled 117–95, and Edwards had himself a 22-point, eight-rebound, nine-assist night, behind T-Wolves' forward Jaden McDaniels, with 25 points, nine rebounds, and two assists.
It was only Game 1, of course, so the Lakers have plenty of time to course-correct. But Johnson has some ideas for them there.
"Tonight was one of the Lakers' worst performances this season," the Hall of Famer wrote online. "They were flat, had no energy, and they played like it was a regular season game."
He then continued in a separate missive: "Coach JJ Redick did a great job all season but he didn’t do a good job for Game 1. The Lakers stood around on offense, played too much one-on-one basketball, and he didn’t make any necessary adjustments."
And another: "The Lakers failed in two big categories in their loss against the Timberwolves. On the defensive end - they allowed the Timberwolves to shoot over 51% from the field and they didn’t respond to the physical play of the Timberwolves. Last but not least, it was too much standing around on the Lakers offense and players watching the Lakers big three, [Austin Reaves], [Luka] Doncic and [LeBron] James, go one-on-one. We need far more productivity from the bench."
As for his point about physicality, James, Doncic, Reaves, and head coach JJ Redick all recognized that the Lakers did not meet the Timberwolves where they were at in that regard, and do believe that contributed to their loss.
Said James specifically: "Maybe it took us one playoff game to now get a feel for it and now what type of intensity, the type of physicality, that's going to be brought to the game. But that's just the way [the Timberwolves] play. So we should be more than prepared for that on Tuesday night."
But the consensus all around is the same. The Lakers took their foot off the gas and were punished as a result. They'll have a chance to right the ship with Game 2 on Tuesday, though, and they'd do well to heed Johnson's critiques as they prepare.
And for what it's worth, he was betting Lakers in six, anyway.