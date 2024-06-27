2024 NBA Draft: Magic Take Colorado Forward Tristan da Silva
ORLANDO — With the No. 18 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic selected Tristan Da Silva out of Colorado.
Da Silva averaged 16 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game and shot 39.5 percent from 3 in his senior season at Colorado. The 6-foot-8 forward earned all Pac-12 honors twice in his collegiate career.
"We set out with our goal to add shooting, skill, IQ and positional size," Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said Wednesday night. "To check all four of those boxes at the 18th pick is a good day's work for us."
Da Silva was ranked No. 17 by ESPN on its big board, No. 20 by The Ringer, No. 20 by Yahoo Sports and No. 24 by CBS Sports.
Orlando will be back on the clock with the No. 47 overall pick in the second round of the NBA Draft, which begins at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday.
