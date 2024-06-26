Knicks' Big Trade Could Set Hartenstein Free for Magic to Consider
ORLANDO — Round One of the 2024 NBA Draft tonight is the Orlando Magic's first public step this offseason aimed at upgrading a young playoff qualifier into a conference challenger.
The Draft is one part of an offseason calculus that also includes:
- contract extensions for Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner;
- the pending free agency of Goga Bitadze and Moe Wagner;
- the negotiation and possible investment in free-agent veterans beginning June 30;
- and trading for an established player to address a need.
This week, Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman addressed the reports that have connected the Magic to some high-profile free agents.
“A lot of (free agency rumors are) speculative at this point,” Weltman said. “I don’t discuss what we’re planning … hearing the various constituents around the league … it makes me feel good about what we’re doing.”
Orlando has nearly $50 million of salary cap space, according to spotrac. Here again are some of the top free agents that the Magic have reportedly been monitoring.
Klay Thompson
Thompson is a future Hall of Fame player who could be playing for someone other than the Golden State Warriors for the first time in his career.
That team could be the Magic, some reports have suggested, but Orlando is reportedly unwilling to give Thompson (and perhaps any free agent) a contract longer than two years.
Thompson is one of the greatest outside shooters in NBA history. He also is 34 years old and in serious decline as a defender.
On Tuesday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr made his pitch on the Jim Rome podcast: "We desperately want him back."
Paul George
Once upon a time in the past two weeks, the nine-time NBA All-Star reportedly was a consideration for the Magic and Philadelphia 76ers.
But today, reports suggest that George, a California native, would like to stay on the West Coast. Golden State is reportedly willing to offer George a max deal.
George is a desirable commodity and perhaps an expensive one, but Orlando seems to be falling behind in this sweepstakes.
Isaiah Hartenstein
New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein is a possibility. Orlando nearly signed him two years ago before he agreed to a deal with New York. Now that the Knicks have traded for Malik Bridges and because they reportedly also want to re-sign OG Anunoby, keeping Hartenstein may be impossible.
“The Orlando Magic is another team to monitor for Hartenstein (besides the Oklahoma City Thunder)," according to rival NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype.
In 2023-24, Orlando ranked 25th in rebounds per game. Last season, Hartenstein had 10 double doubles in 49 starts and averaged 8.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks.
With at least 68 games played in each of the past three seasons, Hartenstein has proven himself more durable than Magic starting center Wendell Carter Jr., who has played more than 58 games just once in his career.
“If we had an opportunity to add veteran players who are like-minded to what we’re trying to do,” Weltman said. “(If they can) add to our talent base, add to our experience level, but can blend in, then yeah, we’ll do that.”
NBA teams can begin negotiating with free agents at 6 p.m. ET on June 30.
