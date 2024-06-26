NBA Draft: Rounding Up the Predictions for the Magic's No. 18 Pick
ORLANDO — The NBA Draft has arrived. Barring a trade, the Orlando Magic have the No. 18 overall pick.
While the Orlando Magic are outside of the lottery for the first time since 2020 and have the salary cap space to address their most pressing needs through free agency, the importance of the draft isn't lost upon President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman.
"It's always important to get your draft picks right if you can," Weltman said on Monday. "It's a chance to add a good young player who will continue on the legacy of what you're trying to build."
Here are the players whom media outlets have the Magic taking with the 18th pick in their mock drafts.
ESPN, NY Post and USA Today
Johnny Furphy, 6-foot-9 forward, Kansas
"The Magic tend to value much of what Furphy supplies, having selected players with positional size, skill, and strong intangibles over the past several drafts," ESPN writes.
Furphy, 19, made the Big 12's All-Freshman Team. The Australian forward was inserted into the starting lineup for the Jayhawks' final 19 games and averaged nearly 12 points and seven rebounds as a starter.
Bleacher Report
Nikola Topić, 6-foot-7 guard, KK Crvena Zvezda
"Nikola Topić is still drawing first-round consideration, but a torn ACL could break ties in other prospects' favor," Bleacher Report writes. "It's difficult to imagine him falling further than No. 18, where the Orlando Magic await without a lead ball-handler."
The Serbian guard was viewed as a lottery pick before his injury. He averaged 18.6 points and 6.9 assists across 13 games for Mega BG in the ABA League.
Taking Nikola would unite him with his father, Milenko Topić, who is a scout in the Magic's front office.
The Ringer
Jared McCain, 6-foot-3 guard, Duke
"McCain’s shotmaking and playmaking skill would be a dream fit with Orlando’s existing core pieces," The Ringer writes.
McCain, 20, is one of the best shooters in the draft. He averaged 14.3 points per game and made 41.4 percent of his 3-pointers in his lone season at Duke. He earned ACC All-Freshman honors and was named to the NCAA Tournament All-Region team.
McCain, who was among Orlando's pre-draft workouts. could be one of the best fits for the Magic's needs.
Yahoo Sports
Rob Dillingham, 6-foot-2 guard, Kentucky
"If he falls to 18, the Magic might look to pick him up as the best player available and someone who can get downhill and facilitate for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner," Yahoo Sports writes.
Dillingham, 19 has been a projected lottery pick for most of the process, so the Kentucky guard falling this far would be one of the biggest surprises of the draft. He averaged 15.2 points and 3.9 assists per game off the bench, which earned him SEC Sixth Man of the Year. Dillingham also made the All-SEC team and the conference's All-Freshman team.
The 6-foot-2 guard was also a prolific 3-point scorer, making 44.4 percent of his 3s.
CBS Sports
Carlton "Bub" Carrington, 6-foot-4 guard, Pittsburgh
"A diverse shot-maker and creator, Carrington is seen as a potential lottery talent who has the tools to develop into something special," CBS Sports writes. "He was a surprise one-and-done who could help add to Orlando's diverse young roster."
Orlando was 28th in assists per game and could use a guard who can score and facilitate the offense. Few proved they're more capable of doing that than Carrington. The 18-year-old averaged 13.8 points and 4.1 assists per game and made the ACC All-Freshman team and ACC's all-tournament team.
Carrington also had a pre-draft workout for Orlando.
Sports Illustrated
Tristan Da Silva, 6-foot-8 forward, Colorado
Da Silva, 23, fits the Magic's profile of players with size and positional versatility. He would also address one of the Magic's biggest needs: 3-point shooting.
Orlando ranked 23rd in 3-point percentage and last in 3-pointers made per game. Da Silva shot 38.6 percent from beyond the arc in his four-year collegiate career.
In his senior season, he averaged 16 points per game and made 39.5 percent of his 3s.
The first round of the NBA Draft begins on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.
