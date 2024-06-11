NBA Draft Profile: At No. 18, Magic May Have Pick of Two Baylor Stars
ORLANDO — For much of the pre-draft process, the Orlando Magic have been connected to Baylor Bears guard Ja'Kobe Walter, a playmaking guard who might improve the team's outside shooting.
But there is a second Baylor player projected to be drafted in the same neighborhood of the first round.
Yves Missi, a 7-foot center, grew up in Cameroon before coming to the United States and spending the latter part of his high school career at national power Prolific Prep in California. There, he developed into a four-star prospect and eventually committed to Baylor.
Missi continued his ascension at Baylor, averaging 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game — numbers that landed him on the Big 12's All-Freshman and All-Defense teams. Missi had five of his six best offensive performances in conference play, including averaging 19 points across the Bears' two games against the Kansas Jayhawks. Missi had five double-doubles in his lone collegiate season.
The former Baylor center also tested well at the combine among centers, finishing in the top five in the three-quarter sprint, standing vertical leap and max vertical leap.
For a Magic team that had one of the NBA's best defenses this season, Missi provides rim protection and a rebounding ability that addresses an underrated need. The Magic ranked 25th in the NBA in rebounds and tied for 25th in contested rebounds. Missi also averaged 2.6 offensive rebounds per game.
The draft experts' opinions of Missi, who is 20 years old, are consistent — from No. 21 to No. 24 for The Ringer, ESPN, Yahoo Sports and CBS Sports.
"Missi has only been playing organized basketball for six years and shot up seven inches over the course of two seasons," Yahoo Sports writes. "The 7-footer has great hands and, even though he didn't shoot very well during the combine, his upside trends toward being effective in the pick-and-roll."
Missi's size and athleticism fit the profile Orlando has leaned toward in the draft. He also could fill a need if center Goga Bitadze signs elsewhere in free agency.
The first round of the NBA Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET June 26. Round 2 is 4 p.m. June 27.
