Meet the 4 Magic Players Signed to Training Camp Contracts

The Orlando Magic are set to begin training camp in less than a week, where they will finalize their group for the 2026-27 campaign.

The organization is also welcoming players that they plan to have suit up for the Osceola Magic in the G League. Here's a look at the four players Orlando signed just ahead of the start of training camp.

Ace Baldwin Jr.

Penn State Nittany Lions guard Ace Baldwin Jr. drives the ball towards the basket | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baldwin returns to the Magic organization after playing 19 games with Osceola in the G League last season. He averaged 1.7 points and 1 assist per game, playing 7.6 minutes per game. Baldwin is 25 years old, so he isn't necessarily a young prospect Orlando will count on for the future, but he is clearly someone the organization values enough to invite to training camp.

Baldwin played three collegiate seasons at VCU before transferring ahead of his senior year to play for Penn State from 2023 to 2025.

Ricky Council IV

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV reacts after dunking the ball against the Toronto Raptors. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Council played three seasons for Wichita State to start his collegiate career before transferring to Arkansas for his senior year. He went undrafted in the 2023 NBA draft but caught on with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he made 105 appearances across three seasons, averaging 6.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 14.7 minutes per game.

Last season, he was in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats and the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. This summer, he played with the Magic's Summer League team and is now getting a chance to continue his relationship with the organization.

Jarron Cumberland

Delaware Blue Coats guard Jarron Cumberland dribbles the ball against South Bay Lakers guard Elijah Cain. | USA TODAY Sports

Cumberland played four years at the University of Cincinnati from 2016 to 2020, averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 28 minutes per game. After his decorated collegiate career, Cumberland went undrafted in the 2020 NBA draft. He made three appearances in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2021-22 season, but has not been in the league since.

He spent last season with the Osceola Magic, where he averaged 5.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Au’Diese Toney

Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero dribbles the ball against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney. | USA TODAY Sports

Toney went undrafted in 2022 but has bounced around the basketball globe. He was with the Magic in his rookie year while they were in Lakeland, before moving on to the Grand Rapids Gold, the Denver Nuggets' G League affiliate. After playing in Greece and Kosovo, he returned to the G League to play for the Noblesville Boom, the Indiana Pacers' G League affiliate. Last season, he averaged 11.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 29.7 minutes per contest.