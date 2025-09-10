Dwight Howard says missing NBA's 75th anniversary team was a 'big slap in the face'
Former Orlando Magic great Dwight Howard was enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend. And the long-time big man isn't shy about reminding folks that he was deserving of making the NBA's 75th Anniversary team.
Widely regarded as one of the best big men of his generation, Howard, who played 18 NBA seasons, including eight with the Magic, opened up about it over the weekend on NBA TV.
“The great part about it is I’m going into (the Hall of Fame) two times,” Howard recently said on NBA TV. “Yes, it hurt. It was like a big slap in the face and not be on that team, but to go in the Hall of Fame not only for what I did and contributions for myself, but to help USA win Gold Medal (in 2008). To go in (the Hall of Fame) twice in the same year, man it's like God said, ‘You know what? I'm gonna double pound you with a blessing for being persistent, consistent and always thanking me for blessing you.’"
In his 18-year career, Howard averaged 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. He led the NBA in rebounding five times and blocks twice (2008-09, 2009-10). He won one NBA Title with the Los Angeles Lakers in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season while winning three consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards and earning eight All-NBA nods.
He ranks No. 61 all-time in total scoring, No. 22 in rebounding, No. 8 in offensive rebounds, No. 15 in blocks and No. 80 in made field goals, among other statistics.
There is a legitimate case that he should’ve made the All-75 team, but that’s neither here nor there. Bar none, he’s one of the greatest players in Magic history and etched his name into the Hall of Fame twice -- a well deserved honor!
You can follow Matt Hanifan on Twitter/X here, and you can find the rest of our Orlando Magic coverage here!