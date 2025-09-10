Dwight Howard sends heartfelt message to former Magic coach during Hall of Fame speech
Dwight Howard was officially enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame over the weekend after 18 NBA seasons, including eight with the Orlando Magic (2004-12).
Howard, who retired at the end of the 2021-22 season, shared a heartfelt moment with former Magic head coach Stan Van Gundy, crediting him for teaching what it means to be a pro.
"Stan, I just want to say because of you, I am in the Hall of Fame," Howard said. "As I said before, there is no Dwight Howard without Stan Van Gundy. You taught me what it means to stay ready.
"I still remember, in the playoffs, you had us doing plays for guys who never even got in the game. And I remember you saying, 'Listen, you never know. You never know. I mean, listen.' But you was right, Stan -- in basketball and in life, you have to stay ready."
In Howard's eight seasons with the Orlando Magic, he averaged 18.4 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks on 60.1 percent true shooting.
He spent his final five seasons with the Magic under Van Gundy's tutelage, leading to three-straight Defensive Player of the Year awards (2008-11) plus four top-5 finishes for the MVP.
The former No. 1 overall pick still holds franchise records in scoring, blocks, rebounds, free throws attempted, made free throws and minutes played. There's no doubt that the best basketball of his career came in Orlando. And there's also little doubt that Van Gundy had a massive influence on the trajectory of Howard's illustrious career.
You can follow Matt Hanifan on Twitter/X here, and you can find the rest of our Orlando Magic coverage here!