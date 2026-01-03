Magic TV analyst reveals potential timeline for Wagner brothers

The return is near for the Wagner brothers.

Recovering from a season-ending ACL injury in December of 2024 that limited him to just 30 games, Magic big man Moe Wagner has missed the entire season up to this point. Meanwhile, Franz Wagner has missed each of the team's last 11 games with an ankle sprain.

But Magic color analyst Jeff Turner reported on the pregame show that the team should "get Mo Wagner and Franz Wagner back within the next week," according to Fansided's Orlando Magic Daily Twitter page.

When could that date be?

Excluding Friday's game against the Bulls, the Magic play the Pacers, Wizards, Nets and 76ers over the next week.

Additionally, they will play the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 11 before traveling to Berlin to play a pair of games against the Memphis Grizzlies.

In a perfect world, they would both return ahead of their games in Germany, their home country. One only knows how many friends and family may be in attendance for that game.

Franz is arguably the Magic's most important player not named Paolo Banchero. He's averaging 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game on efficient shooting. His 60.0 percent true shooting percentage would be a career high, while his 53.7 effective field goal percentage would be his second highest.

Last year, Moe averaged 12.9 points, which would've been a career best if done over a full season, in addition to 4.9 rebounds, tying a career high. He shot 56.2 percent from the floor and a career-best 36.0 percent from distance on 2.5 triple tries per game.

Moe adds depth to the Magic frontcourt that's largely deployed Wendell Carter Jr. and Goga Bitadze at the five this year. The eighth-year big is an improved shot-maker and rebounder and gives Jamahl Mosley more malleable size.

We know what Franz is capable of -- he's one of their most dynamic shot creators and downhill slashers. Franz is also an underrated multi-positional defender as well.

There's no question that both impact the Magic rotation in very different -- albeit impactful -- ways. So easing them back into the rotation as this schedule softens up ahead of the All-Star break is ideal.