FIBA Franz Wagner brings Eurobasket and World Cup championship experience
FIBA Franz is building a legendary basketball career overseas before he even becomes an All-Star in the NBA:
2023 Gold Medal FIBA World Cup
2025 Gold Medal FIBA Eurobasket
The Wagner's trophy room is getting shiny, fast.
In 2025 Eurobasket this summer, FIBA Franz scored at will:
21 PPG (8th) - 6 REB (26th) - 3 AST (40th) - 1 STL
shooting 54% 2P% - 28% 3P% - 85% FT%
on 10 2PA - 4 3PA - 8 FTA with a 3/1 A/TO
I asked Franz what skills he may have picked up from his success in FIBA play leading Germany to gold in Eurobasket and the World Cup that he thinks translate to the NBA, given the handful of different rules and styles of play:
"Obviously, it's basketball. It is a lot different, I will say that.- Franz Wagner
I think the biggest thing that I took away from it is that the vibe of that team was super special.
And I think in moments of adversity, in tight games, maybe in some adversity moments in practice – those thing go a long way when you trust the guy next to you.
And I think we gotta do our best to create that same vibe here. I know it's a lot harder, it's a longer season, it's a different situation in the NBA.
But I think, for me, that was our super power in the summer."
Franz would later add Leadership and Communication as the tools he refined most in his time with Germany that he think will benefit most in his role in the NBA.
The Magic just need FIBA Franz to remember his cape.