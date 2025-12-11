Magic embrace underdog status in NBA Cup

Of the four teams going to Las Vegas for the NBA Cup semifinals, the Orlando Magic have the worst record of the bunch.

While a 15-10 mark over the first 25 games of the season isn't a bad record, they will always be viewed as an underdog until they make some noise in the playoffs. While they won't be able to quiet all of the critics with their showing in Vegas, the Magic are embracing the fact that people may not expect them to win.

"I think we're going to continue to stay a level of underdog that we always have to something to prove to ourselves, and that are we following what we need to do in order to be great? I think that's always what this group has in that mentality. That's why you see they fight from the beginning of the game to the end of the game. You know that you're never going to be out of it," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said.

Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva looks to drive past New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Magic going into Las Vegas as underdogs

Many analysts believed the Magic wouldn't even make it past the Miami Heat after Franz Wagner suffered a high ankle sprain against the New York Knicks in the previous game, but Orlando was still able to prevail.

Despite the doubters, the Magic are going into the semifinals confident and ready to go, hoping to get that 83rd game in the NBA Cup final against either the San Antonio Spurs or Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Magic will have a chance to shock many with a strong showing in Las Vegas, but it isn't a surprise to them. They expect to go and win the NBA Cup, which is an expectation they set for themselves at the beginning of the season.

"They want to win. Their competitive edge, competitive nature, they have that about them. And so when you add the stakes and increase them a little bit more, there is that," Mosley said.

The Magic and Knicks are playing in the NBA Cup semifinals on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.

