Former Magic Guard JJ Redick 'Early Favorite' for Lakers' Head Coaching Job
ORLANDO — The Los Angeles Lakers are searching for a new head coach and former Orlando Magic shooting guard JJ Redick is rumored to be the frontrunner for the vacancy.
After 15 seasons as an NBA player, Redick retired after the 2020-21 season, but his respect as a basketball mind has received more recognition thanks to his increased presence in the media landscape.
NBA insider Marc Stein has reported that the Lakers' job "might well be (Redick’s) to lose in the interview process" as LA’s front office searches to replace Darvin Ham, who was fired after the team's first-round playoff exit.
Known for being one of the best three-point shooters of his era and as one of the most iconic college basketball players from his years at Duke, Redick has become one of the most sought-after voices in sports for the way that he breaks down basketball.
Post-retirement, Redick ventured into the world of podcasting with his show The Old Man And The Three. He also established a production company, ThreeFourTwo, which has grown, signing his fellow ESPN costar Richard Jefferson’s podcast, 'Road Trippin.’
Not only has Redick appealed to casual sports fans as an on-air personality on programs such as First Take with Stephen A. Smith, but his deep knowledge of the game has earned him the respect of current Lakers star LeBron James as a basketball savant.
James partnered with Redick a month ago to launch their podcast, Mind The Game, which breaks down the intricacies of the game. In just seven episodes, Mind the Game has exceeded 10 million views and amassed more than 600 thousand subscribers on YouTube.
The Lakers buzz isn't the first time that Redick has been considered for an NBA coaching opportunity. Redick previously listed the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics among teams that have contacted him about coaching roles with their organizations despite his lack of collegiate or professional coaching experience.
On a January 2024 episode of the podcast, Pablo Torre Finds Out, titled Why JJ Redick Rejected The NBA To Coach 9-Year-Olds Instead, Redick revealed that while working in media, he also has coached his two sons’ elementary-school AAU teams to help children develop the fundamentals that shaped his long NBA career.
Given Redick’s established relationship with Lakers superstar James, and Redick's overall respect in the basketball community, it wouldn't be considered magic if the former Orlando shooting guard’s first big opportunity came in Los Angeles as an NBA head coach.
