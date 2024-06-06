NBA Free-Agency Predictions: Magic Sign Kings Guard Malik Monk
ORLANDO — Few players have been linked to the Orlando Magic in free agency more than Sacramento Kings shooting guard Malik Monk.
On Wednesday, in a story that suggested landing places for Chris Paul and DeMar DeRozan among other free agents, Bleacher Report predicted that Orlando will sign Monk to a four-year, $90 million deal.
"The chance to be a full-time starter for the first time in his career and make over $20 million a season while playing for a young playoff team on the rise should be enough for him to leave Sacramento for Orlando," Bleacher Report writes. "Adding his scoring and playmaking next to Jalen Suggs in the backcourt will be a nice move for the Magic as well."
The Magic's defense was among the NBA's best, ranking fourth in points allowed per game and second in defensive rating. Offensively, Orlando struggled, ranking 24th in points per game, 23rd in 3-point percentage, and tied for last in 3-pointers made per game. Most notably, in their seven-game playoff loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Magic was also held under 100 points three times.
Monk, 26, could provide the scoring punch that the Magic missed last season. He averaged career highs in points (15.4) and assists (5.1) per game en route to finishing second in the Sixth Man of the Year voting. His candidacy for the award was greatly affected by a sprained knee ligament that caused him to miss the final seven games of the regular season (Sacramento went 2-5).
The financial logic in Bleacher Report's projection is that league rules mean the Kings can offer Monk only a four-year, $78 million deal. Orlando, meanwhile, can open up more than $65 million in cap space and dangle a bigger contract.
One figures the Magic would like to keep Joe Ingles and Jonathan Isaac on team-friendly deals while also clearing more money to spend in free agency. If the Magic can get around $50 million in cap space, they could add Monk and another proven player, potentially a center such as Isaiah Hartenstein or Nic Claxton.
