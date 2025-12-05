Five questions ahead of Heat vs. Magic matchup

The Orlando Magic are back in action as they take on the Miami Heat in a Sunshine State showdown.

To learn more about the Magic's next opponent, we spoke with Miami Heat on SI publisher Ethan J. Skolnick.

What's been up with the Heat since the wild opening night game?

Miami is 14-7 since, and it turns out that opener (with the free-flowing, fast-paced offense) has been sustained, which has surprised many of us. The Heat have overcome the prolonged absence of Tyler Herro, and actually it's been his re-assimilation that's been more of an issue.

He's been efficient offensively, but he's not playmaking at the same level as last season. He's doubtful for tonight, though, so Orlando will see a team more like the opener.

How good has Norman Powell been for the Heat this season?

He's been brilliant, and you can argue he's been the best offseason addition in the NBA, considering the cost (there really was none). He keeps the offense moving, he gets to his spots, and he's been elite in catch-and-shoot situations and also in isolation, which was less expected.

Also, personality-wise, he's fit perfectly; the team has bonded with him quickly, and he's taking on a low-maintenance leadership role, a nice change from the Jimmy Butler circus.

Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson vies for position against Miami Heat guard Norman Powell. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

What's something people should know about the Heat that cannot be found in a box score?

Pelle Larsson and Dru Smith in particular have been big parts of many of their runs this season. Both excellent defenders who will get on the floor, and Smith is one of the top steal-per-minute players in the league. Larsson gets his nose in everything. He will be a long-term winning role player.

If the Heat were to beat the Magic, what would be the reason why?

They do a decent job on the boards. That was the reason they lost the opener, letting Wendell Carter Jr. get loose late. There's a lot of pressure on Erik Spoelstra to play Kel'el Ware more with Bam Adebayo. Tonight would seem the night.

What's your prediction for the game?

I expect a split of the two games, the one tonight and the one on December 9th, which is an NBA Cup quarterfinal. I'll say Miami gets this one. For some reason, Herro's absence makes things look a little cleaner of late. Plus, Paolo Banchero may be rusty.

More Orlando Magic On SI Stories

Surprising player might be invaluable to Magic's championship hopes

Why Jamahl Mosley is happy with Magic bench

Desmond Bane, Anthony Black explain Magic comeback vs. Bulls

How far can Paolo Banchero, Magic go this season?

Magic forward turning heads in rookie season