NBA Free Agency: If There's a Paul George Sweepstakes, Can the Magic Compete?
ORLANDO — After an ascendant season that brought them within a game of advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Orlando Magic are positioned to turn themselves into a contender this offseason.
With the ability to open up $66.6 million in cap space, Orlando is one of the few teams that can pursue any of the star players who hit free agency. The choices the Magic make could go a long way in determining their ceiling next season.
Among the players Orlando could target is Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George. Four-time All-Defense. Six-time All-NBA. Nine-time All-Star. That Paul George, who has a player option for $48.79 million next season but could enter free agency if he declines.
Should he hit the open market, Bleacher Report lists the Magic a surprise landing spot for the Clippers star, who just turned 34.
"If George has hesitation about playing on teams where the best player is continually hurt in the playoffs yet still wants a max deal, the Magic would be an ideal fit," Bleacher Report writes. "Orlando can create more than $66.6 million in cap space this summer, which would be enough to sign George to a max deal and still add another quality piece."
George's offensive skills and his flexibility to defend multiple positions complement any team. In 2023-24, he averaged 22.6 points while shooting a career-best 47.1 percent from the field, including 41.3 percent of his 3-point attempts.
Orlando's offense could use him. The Magic ranked 24th in points per game (110.5), tied for 23rd in 3-point percentage (35.2), and tied for last in 3-pointers made. In their playoff series with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Magic were held under 100 points three times, including the Game 7 season-ender.
George also has sung the praises of Magic All-Star forward Paolo Banchero for his postseason performance.
"Paolo has been the ultimate star," George said on his podcast. "He's been phenomenal, he's been sensational, a true superstar, and he's playing against a tough team. ... He's been extremely consistent, he's been a scorer [and] dominant. I love his tenacity. He's one of the strongest players that I played against. ... He is a man-child literally playing a man's game at such a young age."
The idea of Orlando as a potential landing spot for George isn't out of left field. ESPN insider Ramona Shelburne reported that the Magic and Philadelphia 76ers are keeping their eyes on George. Both teams having a wealth of cap space — the Sixers have $73 million in cap space — and a bidding war for one of the game's more reliable wings wouldn't be a shock.
For Orlando, George's veteran presence could be exactly what the league's fifth-youngest team needs to take the next step to conference contender. Whether Orlando is willing to break the bank for George or if he's willing to leave his home state of California for another team remains to be seen.
The negotiating period for free agency begins on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- PAOLO UNDERRATED?: Orlando Magic All-Star forward Paolo Banchero is undoubtedly one of the best young players in the NBA, but is No. 9 too low in The Ringer's "Best of the Next Generation" list? CLICK HERE
- NBA DRAFT PROFILE - REED SHEPPARD: After an impressive freshman season at Kentucky, is Reed Sheppard the answer to the Orlando Magic's shooting woes? CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S FIVE BIGGEST WINS: The Orlando Magic rallied to topple the defending champion Denver Nuggets twice and routed the Boston Celtics, but no win was bigger than beating the Milwaukee Bucks and clinching the Southeast Division title. CLICK HERE