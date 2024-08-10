Germany's Dennis Schroder Names Magic Rookie as Key Piece of Country's Basketball Future
Another member of the Orlando Magic could soon become an integral part of the German men's national team.
Tristan da Silva, the Orlando Magic's newest wing after being drafted No. 18 overall in the NBA Draft, already has a brother, Oscar, on the men's national team. Furthermore, two current Magic players – Franz and Moritz Wagner – feature heavily in the current German rotation.
Dennis Schroder, the point guard and team captain of Germany, spoke to the media after Germany's loss in the Olympic bronze medal game Saturday. After going undefeated through the group phase of the Olympics, the Germans lost their final two contests in the tournament, falling just short of a first-ever Olympic men's basketball medal.
Still, Schroder expressed excitement for what's next for his home country, and tabbed da Silva as someone he's hopeful can contribute for the Germans when speaking on the future of Germany's basketball program.
"Germany's future is bright," Schroder told BasketNews. "U18 is winning the European championship. We have a lot of people on the U20 team. Tristan da Silva, Isaiah Hartenstein... We still have a lot of young guys who can play. But hopefully, my guys in the locker room will all decide to come back and play."
Just last season with Colorado, da Silva averaged 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists a game, and knocked down 39.5 percent of his threes en route to a Second-Team All-Pac-12 honor.
Through three games in the Las Vegas Summer League, da Silva averaged 17.6 points at a very efficient 60.7 percent shooting clip. He made 58.8 percent of his threes on 5.67 attempts a game and boasted an immensely impressive 82.9% true shooting percentage.
If his performance is to translate over, that's production that both the German national team and the Magic alike could utilize.
Orlando's offense struggled to make shots and keep up with the shotmaking of its opponents, ultimately contributing to the conclusion of its season. Coming in and competing for backup wing minutes behind Franz Wagner will be an interesting development to watch shake out throughout training camp and the first few contests of the season.
Da Silva's calling card coming into the league surrounds his shooting ability and high IQ for the game, the 23-year-old being a seasoned veteran of the game already before touching an NBA floor. That's caught the attention of teammates – both current and potentially future alike.
