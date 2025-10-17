How much will the Magic rookies play?
Scoring double digits twice, hitting a three in every outing, racking up ten dimes to just three turnovers over a 4-game span, Jase Richardson has come out cooking up something spicy.
The newest Orlando Magician, along with fellow rookie Noah Penda, have made an immediate impact on this basketball team, noticeable to everyone from the top of the organization to the fans refreshing their highlight feeds.
The strong play of the rookies has caught the attention of Orlando Magic Head Coach, Jamahl Mosley.
Will an impressive training camp and preseason be enough to jolt rookies into the regular season rotation? That may be too soon to tell; but Magic fans can at least expect a little healthy competition at each position throughout the roster.
At Orlando's final preseason outing of the year, I asked Jamal what his initial impressions have been of the rookies through preseason and how soon Magic fans can expect the rookies to crack the regular season rotation; here's how Jamahl answered:
They’ve been fantastic throughout the training camp. Their work ethic, just like we were talking about with the guys that may or may not play from the G-league, camp invitees – (Jase and Noah) have been great just the same. They’ve asked the right questions, they’ve been in the right places at the right times. Studying the film, talking with coaches.- Jamahl Mosley
As for when they’ll get on the court, I think that’s going to continue to remain to be seen because of the work that they’ll have to be put in. We’ve got some guys that are also doing that great work and are solidified in where they are and what they’re doing, so. But, as you know, 82-game season is a long, long time, and so these guys are all going to get an opportunity at some point.