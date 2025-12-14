Magic may have gotten two NBA Draft steals

The Orlando Magic haven't gotten a ton out of their pair of rookies this season, but they have looked strong in their small sample size.

Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz conducted a recent redraft of the 2025 rookie class, and Jace Richardson popped in at No. 17, eight spots higher than his original draft placement.

"A deep Orlando Magic team has failed to give Jase Richardson the proper runway, although the guard-needy Minnesota Timberwolves could use him alongside Anthony Edwards," Swartz wrote.

"... Minnesota passes on Joan Beringer in favor of Richardson in a redo, hoping for some more immediate production as they chase a top seed in the West."

Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda and forward Jonathan Isaac. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Richardson, Penda off to good starts

Richardson scored nine points in eight minutes in the Magic's NBA Cup semifinal loss against the New York Knicks after Jalen Suggs exited the game with a hip injury.

Richardson has proven in his brief NBA career that he can be relied upon, and the Magic should look to give him more opportunities as the season progresses.

The same can be said for Penda, who was listed at No. 30 to the Los Angeles Clippers in Swartz's redraft, two spots higher than where he was taken over the summer.

"With Kawhi Leonard's future in question with the Los Angeles Clippers amid a woeful 6-17 start to the season, the team could use a young forward over Konan Niederhäuser," Swartz wrote.

"Noah Penda is a solidly-built forward who's shooting 41.7 percent from three to begin his career. He's already shown the ability to attack closeouts with aggression, using his strength to go through opponents on his way to the basket.

"The aging Clippers desperately need an infusion of young talent. Penda would have been the better selection over Konan Niederhäuser here."

So far this season, Penda is averaging 3.6 points per game in 13 appearances for the Magic. He scored a career-high 13 points in a game against the Boston Celtics on Nov. 23.

In the meantime, the Magic are back in action when they visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in their annual trip to Ball Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or streaming on NBA League Pass.

More Orlando Magic On SI Stories

Jamahl Mosley gives update on Magic starting lineup changes

Five NBA Cup questions ahead of Knicks vs. Magic

Jalen Suggs injury hurts Magic in NBA Cup loss vs. Knicks

Magic star leaves NBA Cup semifinal vs. Knicks with injury

Magic give new Moe Wagner injury update