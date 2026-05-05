Magic Offseason Preview: How Orlando Can Move Forward After Three Straight First-Round Exits

The Magic were eliminated from the playoffs by the Pistons in seven games on Sunday in what was a crushing defeat for the franchise. From up 3–1 in the series, Orlando fell apart and was bounced from the first round for the third season in a row.

In Game 6, the Magic led Detroit by 24 points in the first half, and 22 at halftime before wilting in what turned out to be a 93-79 defeat. At one point, Orlando missed 23 consecutive shots from the field and allowed a 35-5 run by the Pistons.

The fallout from the series was swift, as head coach Jamahl Mosley was fired on Monday. In Mosley’s five seasons, the Magic missed the playoffs twice and failed to advance in the other three. It’s time for a new vision in O-Town.

After hiring a new head coach, Orlando will have to find a way to retool things without much breathing room. Here’s a look at what faces the franchise this offseason, and what they can do to improve on a disappointing exit.

Magic’s 2026 free agents: Who can Orlando retain?

The Magic are currently projected to be far over the cap next season, and sit about $4 million below the dreaded second apron with 12 players under contract. They can make more room by releasing Jonathan Isaac, whose $14.5 million contract for next season is only partially guaranteed for $8 million.

Orlando has several free agents that it will likely allow to go, led by Moritz Wagner and Jett Howard, both of whom were bench players this season. Meanwhile, Jamal Cain became a consistent playoff performer, and the team holds an inexpensive $2.6 million option on him for next season. They're sure to pick that up in what will be an easy decision.

The roster is currently top heavy and that is unlikely to change in in the 2026-27 season.

Unrestricted free agents

PF Moritz Wagner

SF Jett Howard

SG Jevon Carter

Restricted free agents

C Colin Castleton

Team option

SF Jamal Cain

Draft assets

The Magic sent their 2026 first-round pick, along with their first in 2028, a first-round pick swap in 2029, and another first-rounder in 2030 as part of the package to land Desmond Bane from the Grizzlies. They also included their 2025 first-rounder, which Memphis sent to the Trail Blazers.

Orlando owns its second-round pick (No. 46), so that appears to be their only route to add during the draft.

In the future, the Magic own their 2027 pick, but they don’t have one in 2028.

What moves can the Magic make this summer?

Given their cap situation, there isn’t much Orlando can do to make major changes unless they can swap big salaries. Franz Wagner is set to make $41.8 million next season, while Paolo Banchero is due $41.3 million, Desmond Bane will make $39.4 million and Jalen Suggs is owed $32.4 million. While he’s not as expensive, Wendell Carter Jr.’s $18.1 million is not cheap.

The Magic paid heavily to add Bane last summer, shipping four first-rounders to Memphis along with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony. He was added to improve the team's shooting struggles. He hit 39.1% of his attempts from deep this season, but the team finished 27th in the NBA at 34.3%. If that percentage wasn't bad enough, Orlando finished 22nd in attempts at 34.1 per game.

Wagner (34.5%), Suggs (33.9%), Banchero (30.5%) and Carter (31.9%) aren’t helping matters. Orlando needs to import more shooting again this offseason, but the franchise is a bit hamstrung by what it can do because of the sizeable contracts it already holds.

The good news is, Anthony Black improved this season as he averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He hit 33.3% of his three-point attempts, but if he can jump back up near the 39.4% he hit during from his rookie year, that would be a big help.

Orlando will either have to work a blockbuster trade to remove one of its massive contracts, or make improvements around the margins. There are no other options this offseason.

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