The Magic had their season come to an end Sunday with a blowout loss to the Pistons in Game 7 of their first round playoff series. On Monday, the franchise decided to make a big change, as head coach Jamahl Mosley has been fired, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The Magic looked like they were going to pull off a stunning upset of the No. 1-seeded Pistons, as they jumped out to a 3–1 series lead. Then they lost three straight, including an all-world collapse at home in Game 6, and are now not only done for the year but now looking for their next head coach.

Mosley spent five seasons with the Magic and had some pretty good success in the regular season. They won two Southeast Division titles and have been in the playoffs three straight years but they were unable to win a single postseason series under the now fired coach.

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