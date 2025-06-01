Magic Predicted To Acquire Heavily Criticized $220 Million All-Star In Blockbuster Trade
The Orlando Magic's forward room is anchored by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, but the backcourt and frontcourt could use serious offensive improvements.
Orlando had no guards or big men averaging more than 17 points last season, making obvious the need for upgrades to compete with the best the Eastern Conference has to offer. Sportskeeda predicted a wild blockbuster trade could occur this summer that would fill both of the Magic's voids at once. The deal sees heavily criticized New York Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns and inconsistent Cleveland Cavaliers star Darius Garland land in Orlando.
The full proposed trade details are as follows:
Magic receive: Towns, Garland
Knicks receive: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Goga Bitadze, Jonathan Isaac, 2025 first-round pick (via Denver from Magic), 2029 first-round pick via Magic (top-10 protected), 2025 second-round pick via Cavaliers (#49), 2026 second-round pick from Nets (via Hawks)
Cavaliers receive: Jalen Suggs, 2027 first-round pick via Magic
Brooklyn Nets receive: Cole Anthony
The Magic say goodbye to their guard depth in this scenario, as Suggs, Anthony, and Caldwell-Pope play major roles in the rotation. Bitadze and Isaac also contribute to Orlando's frontcourt, but they're worth parting with for Towns.
The biggest question regarding this trade idea is why would the Knicks agree to it? Towns is fresh off the best season of his career in just his first year in New York, but it came to a sour end. The Knicks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in six games, where the five-time All-Star crumbled on the defensive end.
The Athletic's James L. Edwards III and Fred Katz revealed Knicks players and coaches expressed frustration with Towns' efforts, which is the No. 1 reason New York's front office would shockingly part with him.
"Behind the scenes, they and coaches expressed frustration with Towns’ defensive habits — less concerned with his talent level and more with his process on that end," Edwards and Katz wrote. "Too often, Towns executed incorrect coverages without communicating why he did it. After it became a theme, players worried Towns didn’t grasp the importance of the matter."
Towns has two guaranteed seasons left on his lucrative $220 million contract before holding a player option for 2028. If the Magic are able to pull off this unlikely move, it would give them a real shot at a championship with a 'Big Four' of Banchero, Wagner, Towns, and Garland.
