Desmond Bane trade among three biggest 2025 storylines for Magic

The Orlando Magic have been through a lot in the last 12 months, and as the calendar year winds down, there are certainly a few memorable moments.

Here's a look at the three biggest storylines the Magic have had in 2025.

Jalen Suggs makes a huge difference

In the early part of the year, the Magic truly learned how valuable Jalen Suggs is to the team. A knee injury suffered in January forced Suggs to sit out the rest of the season as the Magic finished 41-41.

The Magic were 20-15 in the 35 games Suggs played in the 2024-25 campaign, proving that his presence on the court is important. Had Suggs been healthy for the second half of the year, the Magic may have been higher in the Eastern Conference standings, which could have led to a deeper run in the playoffs.

The Magic were ultimately bounced in five games in the first round against Jason Tatum and the Boston Celtics, but now Orlando is wondering, what if?

Desmond Bane trade shows Magic are all in

The Magic's premature exit from the playoffs forced the front office to make a bold move. They traded four first-round picks, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Cole Anthony to the Memphis Grizzlies for shooting guard Desmond Bane.

It looks like a hefty price on the surface, especially for a player that has not been named to an All-Star team, but Desmond Bane is one of the most underrated guards in the league. In the first half of the 2025-26 season, he has proven the Magic right for making the move. Bane is averaging 19.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists for the Magic in 32 games with the team.

His leadership and experience is paying off, and it should only matter more when the team gets closer to the playoff race.

Anthony Black could be huge

In the last month or so, the Magic have seen 2023 lottery pick Anthony Black step up to the plate. Anthony Black has gone from averaging 9.4 points in his second season to 15.1 in his third year.

In the last two games before New Year's Eve, Black has erupted for 38 and 27 points, respectively, and he's proven to be someone the Magic need to invest in moving forward. In 2026, Black is eligible to sign a long-term extension, and if he continues to play like he has in the first part of the season, he will be getting a major payday.

