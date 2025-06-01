Magic Land $60 Million Offensive-Minded All-Star In Lopsided Blockbuster Trade Idea
Often times the Orlando Magic are linked to star guards in trade rumors due to their lack of backcourt scoring in the 2025 season.
However, an offensive-minded big man could have the same effect on the Magic's system. Mo Wagner was their leading scorer in the frontcourt last year with 12.9 points per game.
Because of this, ClutchPoints proposes a blockbuster trade between the Magic and Boston Celtics that brings center Kristaps Porzingis to Orlando in a lopsided deal. The full proposed trade details are as follows:
Magic receive: Porzingis
Celtics receive: Caleb Houston, Mo Wagner, 2025 second-round pick (via Boston from Orlando)
Pistons receive: Cory Joseph, Gary Harris, Goga Bitadze, 2025 second-round pick (via Orlando)
This is a steal for the Magic, but it's understandable why the Celtics would accept such a low-value return. Boston's front office has simply given out too many lucrative contracts, which was bound to catch up to it at some point. Whether it's Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, or even Jaylen Brown, most anticipate the Celtics' lineup to see major changes this summer.
Orlando swoops in as a beneficiary of Boston's sticky cap situation in this scenario, acquiring an All-Star with experience playing for a championship contender. Porzingis averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks on 48.3 percent shooting and 41.2 percent from three-point range in 42 games last season.
His injury concerns are undeniable, but for such a low asking price, it's a risk the Magic should take.
MORE ORLANDO MAGIC STORIES
Latest Mock Draft Pins Victor Wembanyama's Former Teammate To Orlando Magic
Kevin Durant To Orlando Magic Speculation Begins After Viral Video Resurfaces