Magic Predicted To Create Fearsome Big Three By Acquiring $215 Million All-Star In Blockbuster Trade
The Orlando Magic's need for a star alongside the forward tandem of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner is obvious after being gentleman's swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round.
No one expected the Magic to come out on top against Boston, but that's what Orlando is striving for: compete against the best the Eastern Conference has to offer. The Magic had a top defense in the league this season, but their offense outside of Banchero and Wagner left much to be desired.
While their backcourt is full of tenacious defenders, it severely lacks a leader and primary scorer. Enter a blockbuster trade idea from FanSided, which predicts the Magic will acquire Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young.
This deal would allow the Magic to form quite a fearsome Big Three, strong enough to rival the Celtics, Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks, and others. If there's any situation where Young's defensive flaws could hide, it's Orlando. Jalen Suggs would likely head to Atlanta in this scenario, but Cole Anthony, Anthony Black, and others could nicely complement the former top-five pick.
Young's offensive impact is undeniable, as he averaged 24.2 points and 11.6 assists on 41.1 percent shooting in 76 appearances in 2025. He is used to playing alongside a strong lob-threat big man, which the Magic have to an extent in Wendell Carter Jr.
Worries have rightfully arisen about Young's ability to thrive in a system not centered around him, but Orlando truly appears the perfect landing spot to avoid these concerns.
