Top Pick Cooper Flagg Drops Ultimate Compliment Of Orlando Magic Forward
Duke standout Cooper Flagg is seizing the spotlight in the world of basketball. The 6-foot-9 forward is the consensus top pick in the June draft He looks like one of the best prospects of the last decade. Flagg recently named his NBA comparisons, including Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac.
"Defensively, I watch Jonathan Isaac a lot from Orlando. Just the way he's versatile guarding," Flagg said. "I think that he just uses his body really well to block shots, and then just cover ground and be able to sit down and guard guards."
On the offensive end, Flagg said he models after Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.
"Somebody I've said for a while is, like, Jayson Tatum offensively," Flagg said. "The way he changes his pace; uses his body."
Flagg was a two-way catalyst for Duke last season. In 37 games, he averaged 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds combined with 1.4 steals and blocks. Flagg brought the Blue Devils within one game of the National Championship, scoring 27 points in a Final Four loss to Houston.
The Newport, Maine native was named the Associated Press Player of the Year. Flagg joined Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, and Kevin Durant as the only freshmen to win the award.
After trading away Luka Dončić, the Dallas Mavericks are expected to select Flagg with the No. 1 pick. Magic fans will only have two regular season opportunities to see Flagg and Isaac face off if the latter remains in Orlando.
