Orlando Magic's Franz Wagner Hit Hard In Wallet Due To Injury
The Orlando Magic used the 2024 offseason to secure a key franchise player, signing Franz Wagner to a rookie contract extension worth $224 million. The five-year deal ensured the 23-year-old would be in Orlando for years while securing a lucrative financial future.
Despite the big payday, Wagner lost money.
He became the No. 1 option after an oblique injury sidelined Paolo Banchero in late October. In his absence, Wagner was excellent. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 25.4 points and 6.5 assists in November, leading the Magic to an 11-1 record in the second half of the month.
Wagner continued to dominate through the beginning of December before suffering the same ill-fated injury as Banchero, sidelining him for 20 games.
Wagner was limited to 60 games, just short of the 65-game threshold required for league accolades. His strong play indicated an All-NBA selection was coming, leading to contract incentives.
Recently, Bleacher Report broke down Wagner's losses by missing out on the honors.
"Jackson Jr., Scottie Barnes and Franz Wagner all missed out on bigger potential deals by failing to make an All-NBA team. Due to his midseason oblique tear, Wagner didn't even reach the 65-game minimum for individual awards," it wrote. "But missing out on the extra money still has to be a little painful at the moment it becomes official."
"Wagner and Barnes, like Mobley and Cunningham, could've gone to that "30 percent of the cap" deal, but they'll have to settle with 25," it added.
More Magic Coverage
Ex-Orlando Magic Guard Reflects On EarnIng Michael Jordan's Respect
Orlando Magic's Limited Cap Space Leaves More Questions Than Answers
Announcer Paul Porter Gives Different Version Of Split From Orlando Magic