NBA Insider Lists Giannis Antetokounmpo Among Top Orlando Magic Targets
The Milwaukee Bucks completed yet another disappointing season in the Giannis Antetokounmpo era.
It has already led to speculation of the Bucks and Antekounmpo parting ways this summer. Ric Bucher of Fox Sports 1 recently said the Orlando Magic are among the three best fits for Antetokounmpo.
The other two are the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets should either not win the title this season.
"You have three young teams in the playoffs right now in Oklahoma City, Orlando and Houston, who are not only playoff ready but they have a ton of young assets and draft capital and could be looking for that last piece depending on what we see from Oklahoma City," Bucher said. "But certainly the other two could use a Giannis Antetokounmpo and could afford to get him."
The Bucks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the first round. The Magic also fell to the Boston Celtics in their series opener.
The Bucks won a title with Antetokounmpo but have underachieved since. Bucher feels the Bucks are in position to start over by blowing up a roster that also includes Damian Lillard.
Antetokounmpo would serve as the ultimate complement to Magic star Paolo Banchero.
"Everything is set up for that," Bucher said. "You have Damian Lillard, who has one year left on his contract and then a player option. If he comes back next year, it's limited time. Who knows if he comes back and plays at all next year."
