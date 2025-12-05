Orlando Magic-Miami Heat Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Paolo Banchero: Questionable - Groin

Moritz Wagner: Out - Knee

HEAT

Tyler Herro: Questionable - Toe

Norman Powell: Questionable - Ankle

Kasparas Jakucionis: Out - G League

Myron Gardner: Out - G League

Vladislav Goldin: Out - G League

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

Game date, time and location: Friday, Dec. 5, 7:00 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando)

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), 96.9 FM, AM 740 (Orlando)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (14-8) and Orlando Magic (13-9) meet for the second of four regular season matchups. The two teams previously met in the season opener in Orlando on October 22. They will also meet in the NBA Cup quarterfinals next week on December 9 back in Orlando. The Heat are 81-62 all-time versus the Magic during the regular season, including 45-25 in home games and 36-37 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

C Wendell Carter Jr.

F Franz Wagner

F Tristan da Silva

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Norman Powell

F Andrew Wiggins

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Magic -5.5 (-140), Heat +5.5 (-106),

Moneyline: Magic -210, Heat -176,

Total points scored: 239.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Jamahl Mosley: "It wasn't the fourth quarter that got us, it was the second quarter ans the way we started the game. It was those pieces. You lose it at the end, but our process and our spirit wasn't right for this game." ... "You can't you turn it on, you can't turn it off. You can't start a game that way and expect that you're just going to pull it out in the end."

