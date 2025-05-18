New Mock Draft Links Son Of Ex-Orlando Magic Guard To Organization
As the NBA Draft approaches, speculation is swirling around who the Orlando Magic will take with their first-round picks. Michigan State standout Jase Richardson is a recurring name linked to the organization.
Bleacher Report recently released a post-combine mock draft featuring the Magic taking the 19-year-old with the 16th pick.
"Scouts admired Jase Richardson's scoring efficiency and decision-making. He managed to produce consistently on low usage, making open threes, picking the right spots to attack and finishing plays with advanced adjustments and instincts at the rim," it wrote.
"But it also became clear that he offers more creativity than the numbers suggest. Richardson was one of the nation's most efficient ball-screen scorers whose self-creation shined more and more as his role increased," it added.
The son of former Orlando Magic guard Jason Richardson, Jase is one of many prospects in the draft who are one-and-done college players. As a freshman at Michigan State, Richardson played 36 games while starting 15. In Tom Izzo's offense, Richardson averaged 12.1 points and 3.3 rebounds.
Recent predictions have the 6-foot-3 guard falling out of the lottery, which allows the Magic to select him. Richardson's numbers don't jump off the page in a way that indicates an immediate impact on the floor. However, he shot 41.2% from deep last season, an area of offense Orlando is desperate to address.
If taken by the Magic, Richardson will likely spend much time honing his skills in Kissimmee, Fla., for the G League affiliate Osceola Magic. Nevertheless, Orlando is getting a promising young talent while keeping the Richardson name in the organization.
More Magic Coverage
Ex-Orlando Magic All-Star Has Warning For Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jeff Weltman Says Orlando Magic Were Close To Trade Deadline Deal
NBA Great Believes Ex-Orlando Magic Guard Could Be Today's Steph Curry