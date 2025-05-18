The Magic Insider

New Mock Draft Links Son Of Ex-Orlando Magic Guard To Organization

Don Strouble

Jan 17, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley looks on during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Jan 17, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley looks on during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the NBA Draft approaches, speculation is swirling around who the Orlando Magic will take with their first-round picks. Michigan State standout Jase Richardson is a recurring name linked to the organization.

Bleacher Report recently released a post-combine mock draft featuring the Magic taking the 19-year-old with the 16th pick.

"Scouts admired Jase Richardson's scoring efficiency and decision-making. He managed to produce consistently on low usage, making open threes, picking the right spots to attack and finishing plays with advanced adjustments and instincts at the rim," it wrote.

"But it also became clear that he offers more creativity than the numbers suggest. Richardson was one of the nation's most efficient ball-screen scorers whose self-creation shined more and more as his role increased," it added.

The son of former Orlando Magic guard Jason Richardson, Jase is one of many prospects in the draft who are one-and-done college players. As a freshman at Michigan State, Richardson played 36 games while starting 15. In Tom Izzo's offense, Richardson averaged 12.1 points and 3.3 rebounds.

Recent predictions have the 6-foot-3 guard falling out of the lottery, which allows the Magic to select him. Richardson's numbers don't jump off the page in a way that indicates an immediate impact on the floor. However, he shot 41.2% from deep last season, an area of offense Orlando is desperate to address.

If taken by the Magic, Richardson will likely spend much time honing his skills in Kissimmee, Fla., for the G League affiliate Osceola Magic. Nevertheless, Orlando is getting a promising young talent while keeping the Richardson name in the organization.

More Magic Coverage

Ex-Orlando Magic All-Star Has Warning For Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jeff Weltman Says Orlando Magic Were Close To Trade Deadline Deal

NBA Great Believes Ex-Orlando Magic Guard Could Be Today's Steph Curry

Published
Don Strouble
DON STROUBLE

Don Strouble is a sports journalist who covers UCF athletics and the Orlando Magic. Strouble is a contributing member of the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF athletics on SB Nation, as well as Fans First Sports Network. He hails from Northeast Ohio, where his love for Cleveland’s teams served as inspiration to work in the world of sports media.