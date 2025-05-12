Ex-Orlando Magic All-Star Has Warning For Giannis Antetokounmpo
Following another early playoff exit, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo said he is open to exploring his options in free agency.
Former Orlando Magic Center Dwight Howard is warning him against that.
Around the time that the news dropped regarding Antetokounmpo, Howard posted a warning message on X.
"Don't leave Giannis coming from someone who been there," Howard wrote.
Howard's time with the Magic was both special and controversial. The former all-star averaged 18.4 points, 13 rebounds and 2.2 blocks during his time in Orlando. The Magic also made their second finals appearance in 2009 behind Howard.
However, Howard's tenure in Central Florida ended in messy fashion. In 2012, the big man tried to facilitate a trade to the then-New Jersey Nets. Howard backed out of the plan in favor of staying in Orlando, only to have his final season with the team filled with a nagging back injury and drama. Howard was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in the offseason. Recently, Howard's ending with the Magic was rated No. 5 on Bleacher Report's list of messiest superstar breakups since 2010.
Antetokounmpo will be highly coveted in the open market. The 6-foot-11 Athens native is still playing at an elite level, despite the Bucks not making it past the second round of the postseason since winning the title in 2021. Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists with 1.2 blocks. At 30 years old, he is still in his prime. It will be worth watching to see if Antetokounmpo follows Howard's advice.
Don Strouble is a contributor to the Magic Insider. He can be reached at dondrums727455@gmail.com