Latest Mock Draft Has Orlando Magic Taking Son Of Former NBA Star
The Orlando Magic are linked to many players as they look to address two major needs.
They look to add perimeter shooting and frontcourt depth.
In a CBS Sports mock draft, insider Adam Finkelstein projects the Magic to fill those voids in the first round.
With the No. 16 pick, Finkelstein predicts the Magic to select Michigan State freshman Jase Richardson. The 6-foot-3 guard showcased shot-creating ability, averaging 12.1 points and helping lead MSU to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament. His father, Jason, played 14 NBA seasons and won two dunk contests.
"Richardson is a southpaw combo-guard who combined efficiency with versatility this year," Finkelstein wrote. "He played both on and off the ball and proved he was a shot-maker at multiple levels. Not to mention a sneaky good finisher for someone still building up his body. He's not expected to measure in at the 6-foot-3 that Michigan State listed him at, but could still solidify Orlando's backcourt depth and perimeter spacing."
With the No. 25 pick, the Magic could select Georgetown freshman Thomas Sorber. The 6-foot-10 center displayed strong finishing around the rim, averaging 14.5 points, two blocks and 1.5 steals.
"Sorber exceeded all expectations this season as a freshman," Finkelstein said. "There's still a wide range of potential outcomes for his draft stock. Which is why he's also contemplating a return to Georgetown. One of the concerns is how his style game would translate to the NBA. The progression of his shooting is a critical variable, and if that hits, he could theoretically help open the lane for the likes of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner."
