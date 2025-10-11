3 takeaways from Magic's preseason win vs. 76ers: Jase, frontcourt, more
After debuting their preseason in Puerto Rico, the Orlando Magic returned to the States to take on the Philadelphia 76ers for their second preseason game. Here are three takeaways from their dominant 128-98 victory!
Wendell Carter enforced his will in the first half:
With Philadelphia missing Joel Embiid, from the opening tip, Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. was the best player on the floor. His jump shot looked incredibly smooth and balanced throughout the evening, getting second-year 76ers center Adem Bona to fly by on a pump fake before rising up at the elbow on one of the Magic's first possessions.
One quarter later, he followed suit with a smooth pull-up jumper over rookie Johni Broome. Carter's scoring output has dropped each of the previous two seasons, but the eighth-year big finished with a game-high 20 points on a very efficient 6-of-8 shooting. He was also super active on the glass, hauling in 13 rebounds (six offensive!!) in 21 minutes!
Jase Richardson continues hot shooting display:
Few rookies have been better than Jase Richardson this preseason, which is a very encouraging sign for Orlando. He continued his efficient shooting display across 19 minutes, making all three of his shots -- including two 3s, with one being a four-point play at the end of the first quarter -- while making smart decisions in the halfcourt.
He's playing hyper-efficient basketball on both ends of the floor, consistently making great decisions and playing within the flow of the offense. Richardson is showing exactly what you want to see.
Franz Wagner gets feet wet, picked spots to be aggressive:
Franz Wagner made his preseason debut Friday. He didn't light up the stat sheet with just eight points, but did a great job attacking the rim, making the extra pass and bending the 76er defense. He picked his spots to be aggressive. Wagner didn't try to do anything unordinary, taking just one 3-pointer on five attempts. It was good to see Paolo Banchero, Wagner and Desmond Bane get their first in-game action together, with their synergy looking good.
