3 takeaways from Magic's preseason opener
The Orlando Magic concluded their first preseason game Saturday night in Puerto Rico against the Miami Heat, securing a 126-118 win. None of the Magic's starters played more than 15 minutes, but what were a few noteworthy takeaways from the winning effort? Let's examine!
Desmond Bane's all-around offensive impact looked as advertised:
Understandably, Bane only played 13 minutes, finishing with nine points, six rebounds and three assists on 3-of-7 shooting and 1-of-3 from deep. Though what he displayed within the lines was something that should intrigue Magic fans.
From the very first possession, the Magic were using him as a movement shooter who could fly off screens, set and fire. And we know he's going to get plenty of open looks with Banchero and Franz Wagner, who did not play Saturday.
Yet, Bane's impact as a scorer and movement shooter leveraged his downhill playmaking in the second quarter as a secondary ballhandler -- notably dishing two dump-off assists to Wendell Carter Jr., one of which resulted in a three-point play. He's developed as a playmaker over his five NBA seasons, but how he was able to exploit advantages as a downhill facilitator adds a layer to a Magic unit that's had difficulty putting the ball in the bucket the last few seasons.
Bane As they continue to get healthier, it will be interesting to see how Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley staggers Bane, Wagner, Banchero and Jalen Suggs.
Is Tristan da Silva on his way to a second-year breakout off bench?!
Drafted No. 18 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, da Silva appeared in 74 games for the beleaguered Magic as a rookie. He showed moments, but his impact wasn't always consistent, which is understandable for a rookie trying to fill a bigger-than-expected role for a team trying to compete.
Da Silva was one of Orlando's best players during his 15 minutes of action, finishing with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting with three rebounds. Positionally, he was consistently in the right spots -- but where he made his most impact was as a shotmaker and decision-maker in the halfcourt. Not to mention, his deceleration, focus and footwork on this layup against Andrew Wiggins -- a good defender -- was one of the Magic's best plays of the night.
I would keep my eye on the Colorado alum as a player who can impact this wing room on a night-to-night basis, especially if he can consistently knock down open 3-pointers and hold his own defensively.
Jase Richardson blossoms in debut:
Richardson, 19, got off to a slow start to begin the evening, missing his first four shots. But the 6-foot-1 guard was in control in the second half.
Even though his shot wasn't always dropping, he was on balance with his jumper and did a good job navigating traffic as a downhill creator. Though Richardson also read secondary defenders in the pick-and-roll at a high level, firing multiple one-handed skip passes with his left hand to put an aggressive Heat back-line in rotation.
Overall, Richardson looked poised, comfortable and controlled in the offense regardless of who he shared the floor with. He wasn't afraid to pick up 94 feet, either.
